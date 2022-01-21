Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Iran, Russia and China begin joint naval exercise

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 9:39 am
Warships and a helicopter attend a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean (Iranian Army via AP)
Warships and a helicopter attend a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean (Iranian Army via AP)

Iran, Russia and China have launched a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security, state media reported.

Iran’s state TV said 11 of its vessels were joined by three Russian ships including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard will also participate with smaller ships and helicopters.

Iran Russia China Joint Naval Drill
(Iranian Army via AP)

The report said the manoeuvres would cover some 17,000 square kilometres, or 6,560 square miles, in the Indian Ocean’s north, and include night fighting, rescue operations and firefighting drills.

This is the third joint naval drill between the countries since 2019. It coincided with a recent visit by Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to Russia.

“Improving bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow will enhance security for the region and the international arena,” Mr Raisi said upon returning from Russia on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran Russia China Joint Naval Drill
Eleven Iranian vessels were joined by three Russian ships including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels (Iranian Army via AP)

Tehran has sought to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow amid regional tensions with the United States. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also increased in recent years.

Iran has been holding regular military drills in recent months, as attempts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers founder.

Russia is also at loggerheads with the US and the west over its neighbour Ukraine, where it has sent some 100,000 troops that Washington, Kyiv and their allies fear will be used to invade the country.

Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval manoeuvres in multiple areas involving the bulk of its naval potential – around 140 warships and more than 60 aircraft – to last through to February.

The exercises will be held in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the north-eastern Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean, in addition to the joint exercise with Iran in the Indian Ocean.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal