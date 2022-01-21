Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tonga’s ‘Aquaman’ describes swim to safety after tsunami swept him out to sea

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 12:23 pm
Lisala Folau in Tonga (Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)
A retired carpenter who survived overnight in the ocean after the Tonga tsunami swept him out to sea has revealed details of his incredible story.

The tale of Lisala Folau, who has disabilities that make walking difficult, has captivated people in Tonga and around the world.

Some have affectionately dubbed him Aquaman.

In a translated interview with Tonga’s BroadCom Broadcasting, Mr Folau, 57, said he was swept out to sea at about 7pm on Saturday from his home on Atata island and floated overnight before making landfall on an uninhabited island.

From there, he said that he drifted or swam another eight hours to a second deserted island before finally swimming again to the main island of Tongatapu, a total journey of more than 4.7 miles spread over 26 hours.

A New Zealand diplomat said his story appeared to fit with events at the time.

“It’s one of these miracles that happens,” said Acting High Commissioner Peter Lund on a satellite phone from Tonga, where communications remain patchy.

A damaged church on the Tongan island of Atata
A damaged church on the Tongan island of Atata (Kilo Folau/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)

Mr Lund said that when he had his first briefing with Tongan government officials on Sunday, the day after the tsunami but before Mr Folau was found, they told him a person was missing from Atata island.

“And they weren’t very optimistic about it,” Mr Lund said.

But officials later revised their figures to indicate no one was missing from the island.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Folau described how he felt during the experience.

Peter Lund stands with military personnel at a wharf in Tonga
Peter Lund stands with military personnel at a wharf in Tonga (New Zealand High Commission via AP)

“The scariest part to me during the ordeal was when the waves took me from land into the sea,” he said.

“What came into my mind when I was helpless at sea were two things. One, that I still had faith in God. Two, is my family. And I only remember how my family will think, at that moment, ‘Maybe he died’.”

Mr Folau said he had been working at his home doing some painting when his brother told him a tsunami wave was moving towards the tiny island, which has a population of about 60.

A video was shot the next day on Atata by Mr Folau’s son Koli Folau, who went searching for his father.

The video shows that almost nothing was left standing on the island other than a church, where many of the villagers took shelter.

