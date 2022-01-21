Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Liverpool won’t be distracted by thoughts of Wembley – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 1:09 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists a first Wembley trip in six years will not detract focus from their Premier League challenge (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists a first Wembley trip in six years will not detract focus from their Premier League challenge (Adam Davy/PA)

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not get carried away and “celebrate like kids” over a first trip to Wembley in six years as there is business to be done in the Premier League.

The 2-0 second-leg Carabao Cup win at Arsenal means a return to the national stadium for a domestic cup final for the first time since they lost to Manchester City in the League Cup during Klopp’s first season in 2016.

But while Thursday’s result was a much-needed boost, Klopp insists the Reds cannot allow their focus to be distracted from keeping the pressure on Manchester City, who have an 11-point cushion at the top of the table having played one match more.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace, he said: “Last night we were flying. It gives us confidence because of everything which was said about us without the boys (Africa Cup of Nations absentees Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita) who are not available at the moment.

“We are not kids any more and will (not) be celebrating for the next four weeks, we just take the feeling and can hopefully use it.

“We feel good in this moment but we have to create a different mood until Sunday because Crystal Palace away – they don’t make presents.

“We have to be in this fighting mood again and we will be. But we have to be greedy again, aggressive in a football way again and fight with all we have as Crystal Palace will ask for that.

“That is what I am concerned about, not so much how can we keep this feeling for the next four weeks until we play the final.

“We are really looking forward to it (the final) but the only problem is there are six or seven games to play before then.

“We have to put it aside a little bit but keep the feeling because it was good.”

Klopp is hopeful Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can be in contention on Sunday after missing the Arsenal match with an ankle problem.

The German added: “Ox, we hope and pray. He was running yesterday but we don’t know what that exactly means for today.

“It would be helpful if he could train before the game. I don’t know yet.”

Liverpool will hold back Harvey Elliott until next month after his return to training this week following four months out with an ankle fracture dislocation.

 

On his return to the squad, the Reds boss said: “It’s outstanding. I have a really nice office with a really good view on the pitches and when Harvey did his rehab sessions the last weeks, I could watch probably five of them, so I got already excited by watching them and then he came back.

“He was out for a long time so we cannot and will not and should not rush it, but he looked directly like he could play.

“We had to force ourselves a little bit to say, ‘No, no, that makes no sense after that long period’, but I’m pretty sure after the international break he should be ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal