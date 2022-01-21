Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meat Loaf death breaks Hartlepool hearts

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 1:25 pm
Meat Loaf adopted Hartlepool as his club to support (Steve Parsons/PA)
Hartlepool have paid tribute to arguably their most famous supporter following the death of rock star Meat Loaf.

The larger-than-life American, whose death at the age of 74 was announced by his family on Friday, adopted the League Two club after being asked to appear on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM in 2003.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at the club is saddened to hear of the passing of international superstar Meat Loaf.

“Meat Loaf’s story of how he became a Hartlepool supporter when he appeared on Soccer AM was heart-warming and we are glad to have been the team to which he dedicated his passion for football.

“He was probably our most famous fan and we send all our love and thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, explained his recruitment to the north-east club’s fanbase in an interview with talkSPORT Magazine, revealing he had been attracted by the legend that a monkey washed up on the town’s shores from a shipwreck during the Napoleonic Wars was hanged as a French spy.

He said: “I was going on Soccer AM and they said, ‘Do you have a team that you support, Manchester United, Liverpool?’, and I was going, ‘That’s boring!’. It’s just like a celebrity to go on and go, ‘Oh, I’m a Liverpool fan, I support whoever’, the teams who have always been at the top.

“So I started looking and I went to the second division, no, no, and I got down to the third division and I said, ‘There’s a cool name, Hartlepool, in the third division’.

“I found out that the city back a long time ago, the claim was that a monkey washed ashore and the whole city thought it was a Frenchman and they hung him, and I said, ‘That’s perfect’.

“Then what I did was I started researching all the players from Hartlepool, so when I got on Soccer AM, I knew all the players, I knew the last game, I knew who were the big scorers, I knew who the coach was.

“I got on the phone with the Hartlepool coach [at the time, Mike Newell] and told him, ‘Hang in there, you’re going to move up, I guarantee you’.

Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers is also a Hartlepool fan
Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers is also a Hartlepool fan (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“Since then, I have signed up to the web, left my email address and I get Hartlepool updates.”

It may have been an unlikely alliance, but it was one to which the rock star committed to the point where speculation, fuelled by his UK publicist, suggested he was looking to buy a home in the town and later, the neighbouring village of Wolviston.

Meat Loaf is not the only internationally famous musician to follow Pool – Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers is a Hartlepool native who has often been seen on the terraces at what is now the Suit Direct Stadium.

The club, of which Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is president, currently sits in 17th place in the fourth tier in its first season back in the Football League following a four-year exile.

