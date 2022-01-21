Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

US comedian Louie Anderson dies aged 68

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 8:49 pm
US comedian Louie Anderson has died (PA)
US comedian Louie Anderson has died (PA)

US comedian Louie Anderson has died aged 68 following complications from cancer.

The stand-up, who won an Emmy for his role in comedy TV series Baskets, had been receiving treatment for diffuse large B cell lymphoma at a hospital in Las Vegas.

A statement from his representative said: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday morning January 21 in Las Vegas at age 68.

“He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.”

Obit Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson at the Emmys in LA in 2018 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Born and raised in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Anderson’s career spanned 40 years, as he progressed from the US club circuit to primetime TV.

He featured in numerous films, including Coming To America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as hosting the popular American game show Family Feud for a number of years.

Anderson also co-created and starred in the cartoon sitcom Life With Louie, which was based on his childhood.

In 2016, he was cast to star alongside Zach Galifianakis and Martha Kelly in FX comedy series Baskets.

His role as Christine earned him an Emmy Award in 2016 and two other nominations for outstanding supporting actor.

He also guest-starred on Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and was a recurring character in the TBS dark comedy Search Party.

Actor Adam Sandler, 55, shared an image of the comedian on Twitter, captioning it: “Damn. Such a funny great guy.

“Made us all laugh so much. Loved him. Condolences to his whole family.”

Anderson was also a bestselling author whose works included Dear Dad, about his relationship with his alcoholic father, and Good­bye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World, which looked at his own struggle with food addiction and self-esteem.

His most recent book, Hey Mom, was published in 2018 and paid tribute to the enduring influence of his late mother.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]