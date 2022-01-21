Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Relocation of war memorial flame causes controversy in India

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 4:27 pm
A soldier lights a torch from the eternal flame (Indian Army via AP)
India’s government has moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honour soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago.

The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders, who said extinguishing the “eternal flame” was tantamount to erasing history.

A soldier lit a torch from the flame at its location at the India Gate and carried it to the National War Memorial, less than half a mile away. The original flame was then extinguished.

A flame being lit at the war memorial in India
The government said the flame was relocated because all homage ceremonies will now be conducted at the National War Memorial.

Previously, annual national day celebrations on Republic Day on January 26 have begun with the prime minister paying tribute to soldiers at the India Gate memorial.

Rahul Gandhi, a top opposition Congress party leader, accused the government of “removing history”.

The flame at India Gate was lit by his grandmother, then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, in 1972.

A soldier carries a torch lit from the eternal flame
Kanchan Gupta, a media adviser to the information ministry, defended the government decision.

“The flame at the India Gate is not extinguished, but it is being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial,” Mr Gupta said.

The original flame was part of the India Gate memorial arch complex, built during British colonial rule to honour soldiers who died in the First World War and the Third Anglo-Afghan War in 1919. The landmark has names of soldiers inscribed on its surface.

