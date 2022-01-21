Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norwich out of relegation zone as Josh Sargent double earns win over Watford

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:13 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 10:15 pm
Josh Sargent scored twice in Norwich's win (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Sargent scored twice in Norwich’s win (Nick Potts/PA)

Josh Sargent struck twice to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone in a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road, which piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri.

The 21-year-old had not found the net in the English top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen until his improvised flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Sargent then headed home from a well-weighted Milot Rashica cross for his and Norwich’s second of the game, as the win saw the club climb out of the bottom three.

Emmanuel Dennis, second right, reacts to his red card
Emmanuel Dennis, second right, reacts to his red card (Nick Potts/PA)

Emmanuel Dennis was shown a second yellow card soon after for a high foot on Max Aarons, to leave the Hornets to see out the final 12 minutes with 10 men.

In added time, Norwich added a third to put the game beyond the hosts, when Juraj Kucka diverted a ball from Adam Idah past Daniel Bachmann and into his own net.

The game was temporarily halted in the 60th minute when a section of the floodlights went out. After an 11-minute delay while the lights flickered on briefly, referee Mike Dean allowed play to continue without the full lights.

The result ensures the Hornets remain without a win since their shock 4-1 triumph over Manchester United in November, but have only now slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

The club, though, do not have a history of sticking with under-pressure managers and it could be a crucial week for Claudio Ranieri, who described the match beforehand as a “cup final”.

A general view of one of the failed floodlights
A partial floodlight failure delayed the game in the second half (Nick Potts/PA)

The pre-match pyrotechnics including fireworks and flames built the atmosphere but there were no chances of note until the 12th minute, when Rashica curled a ball from Sargent just over the Watford goal.

Just before half-time, Dennis wove his way into the box and went down in search of a penalty rather than trying to pick out an unmarked Joao Pedro.

Watford had a chance at the start of the second half when Pedro was found by Sissoko, but his strike was over Angus Gunn’s goal.

Out of an innocuous opportunity, Norwich took the lead with a clever back-heeled flick from Sargent for his first goal for the Canaries.

Teemu Pukki shook off Samir in the build up, which VAR checked before allowing the goal to stand, before playing the ball into the centre of the box where Sargent stuck out his leg behind him and the ball rebounded off the crossbar and over the line.

Josh Sargent, left, gives Norwich the lead with an improvised finish
Josh Sargent, left, gives Norwich the lead with an improvised finish (Nick Potts/PA)

The goalscorer then headed a Rashica cross past Bachmann for his side’s second of the game in the 74th minute.

Dennis’ second yellow left his side at a numerical disadvantage and Norwich were able to cap off their match with a Kucka own goal to leave with a 3-0 victory, the first time they have scored three in the Premier League this season.

