Antonio Conte dismisses talk about Harry Kane’s long-term Tottenham future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte does not believe it is the right time to focus on the long-term future of Harry Kane.

Kane has been revitalised under the Italian after a poor start to the season following his tumultuous summer.

After suffering Euro 2020 heartache with England he was then embroiled in a transfer saga with Manchester City that ultimately ended up with him staying at Spurs against his wishes.

There was a significant hangover, but Conte has got him looking back to his best and four goals in five Premier League games have helped fire Spurs up the table.

But Kane’s desire to play at the highest level is not up for debate and he reiterated as much during an interview to preview Tottenham’s Premier League clash at Chelsea on Sunday.

So if Spurs fail to get back in the Champions League next season, another summer of speculation is certain to be in store.

The England captain still has two years left on his contract and Conte says no one should be looking too far ahead.

“Harry has shown to the club a great commitment and he shows every day a great attitude, a great behaviour and we are talking about a world-class striker and a fantastic player,” Conte said.

Harry Kane is desperate for Spurs to succeed under Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)

“Apart from this we are talking about a really good guy, an honest person and a person who wants to work hard to improve.

“Now it is important to be focused on the present. To look too much forward is not good because now we have to build something in the present and be together with the right will, with the right desire to work very hard and try to improve our situation.”

Kane’s words will serve as a warning about what could happen if Spurs cannot rejoin the top table of English football by qualifying for the Champions League next season, even if he is highly enthused by working with Conte.

The 28-year-old will not accept another year in the backwaters of European football and he has urged his club to “take advantage” of having the Italian.

“He’s one of the best managers in the world,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’ve not really reached the heights we’ve wanted to as a club over the last couple of years. It’s a big opportunity now to take advantage of what we’ve got.

“I just want to be playing at the highest level possible.

“My focus is fully on this season and trying to get as high up the league as possible. We’re still in the FA Cup and we’re trying to win a trophy.

“I’m not going to go into loads of detail about anything else going on. It’s just about working hard for the team and trying to improve.”

Meanwhile, Conte has given an update on the fitness of Cristian Romero, who has been out for two months with a hamstring injury.

“I am pleased because I am seeing now he is almost 100 per cent fit and he is very, very close to coming back and for sure after the international break he is available to play and help us,” he said.

“We are talking about another important player for us.”