Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola will not ‘betray’ Manchester City when he makes decision on future

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola is not looking beyond his current contract (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pep Guardiola is not looking beyond his current contract (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists he will not “betray” Manchester City when he comes to decide on his long-term future.

The much-decorated City manager, who turned 51 earlier this week, is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season.

As it did prior to Guardiola signing his last two extensions, speculation over his future is likely to increase as the deal runs down.

Yet the Spaniard is not looking that far ahead yet, is relaxed about the situation and, when he eventually does decide to move on, will only do so with the club’s blessing.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: “I’m not thinking about that. I’m not a guy to think much about the future when I have still the contract I have.

“I’m not good enough to think far, far away about my future because my future always depends on results. I’m not concerned for any second.

“I feel protected here. I feel good, comfortable. They gave me everything. At the end of the season we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t think about the next job. My decision will be taken together with the club. I have a lot of confidence.

“They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side.

Guardiola is hoping to win the Premier League trophy for a fourth time this year
Guardiola is hoping to win the Premier League trophy for a fourth time this year (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club.”

Guardiola has spoken in the past about pursuing other interests and challenges later in life, but he insists that is not on the immediate agenda.

Asked how long he intends to continue in management, Guardiola said at a press conference: “I don’t know – I feel good and comfortable.

“When I’m not energetic and feel a little bit drained or tired, I’m pretty sure I will quit. But right now, I feel good.”

The City boss is constantly striving to improve his team
The City boss is constantly striving to improve his team (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Guardiola has won eight major trophies since arriving at City in 2016 and is showing no signs of easing up as he chases a fourth Premier League crown in five years.

A constant desire to improve his team is what drives him on.

“Still we can play better, still some players can improve and we have some things I don’t like,” said Guardiola, whose side have an 11-point lead at the top of the table and travel to Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s the desire to not have the feeling that all the managers and players have when we lose, and to have the pleasure when we win games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal