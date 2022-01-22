Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has undergone cardiac catheterisation at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior secretary Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez said doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure after a routine examination.

Mr Hernandez said: “In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately.

“No other kind of intervention was necessary.”

The statement said Mr Lopez Obrador will resume his normal activities on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the president had gone in for a routine examination.

Mr Lopez Obrador had just returned to his duties after a week of isolation for his second Covid-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.