Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 10:45 am
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has warned Chelsea not to expect any psychological advantage over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has warned Chelsea not to expect any psychological advantage over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.

“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.

“But it is another game for us to show up. They will come into this game from a late victory over Leicester which gave them a boost and we came from two wins in the Carabao Cup that should give us some confidence.

“But it is not about having whatever advantages and if we are philosophical about it: we have to deliver and have the right attitude to deliver a top performance.”

Chelsea trail runaway leaders and defending champions Manchester City by 12 points in the Premier League, with any designs on the title surely now faded.

The Blues have already booked their place in the Carabao Cup final and are looking forward to further knockout matches in the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as competing in next months’ Club World Cup.

Even despite the slim chance of Premier League glory though, Tuchel insisted Chelsea will never relent in any contest in order to prioritise others.

“If you play, if you work for Chelsea, you give your very best on a daily basis and that guarantees that you come in the right shape, right attitude, right mentality to games,” said Tuchel.

“The moment when you start judging, start prioritising is the moment you lose track from what brings us to be part of Chelsea.

Chelsea v Norwich City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, will go up against Spurs and Antonio Conte for the third time this month (Tess Derry/PA)

“Being part of Chelsea is being competitive in every single day, come with the right mindset, come with the right attitude.

“The next game is always the most important. Everything has huge influence.

“With me, we will never start prioritising. We will never start judging the importance of games.

“We will select teams and make sure the process and atmosphere is right on a daily basis. That we can increase the chances to win games. This is what we do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal