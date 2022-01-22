Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duncan Ferguson has no problem with Everton fans' protest after defeat to Villa

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:03 pm
Everton’s caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans protesting about the running of the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton's caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans protesting about the running of the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans who protested after their 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after admitting he was “on the floor” after the result.

A 10th defeat in 14 league matches – courtesy of Emiliano Buendia’s header in first-half added time – means their 19 points from their first 20 games is their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98.

The goal celebrations saw Villa players Matty Cash and recently-departed Everton defender Lucas Digne struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, with the Toffees announcing after the game that one person has been arrested for throwing a missile onto the pitch, but the protests after the match were more peaceful.

Ferguson has stepped into the void for a second time as the club look for their seventh permanent manager in six years following Rafael Benitez’s sacking last weekend but with their current form leaving them just five points above the relegation zone, supporters have had enough.

Around 150 fans stayed behind, mainly in the Gwladys Street End, to protest, chanting “Sack the board”, “Bill Kenwright, get out of our club” and “We want our club back”.

Prior to kick-off a banner flown overhead read “22 years of failure, Bill. Time to go” in reference to long-standing chairman Kenwright.

“The fans, for me, can protest and say what they want about the club because it is their club at the end of the day,” said Ferguson, who paid for drinks in local pubs for fans before kick-off.

“People have demonstrated in the past, at the end of the day the fans are not happy and that is their right.

Duncan Ferguson applauds the fans
Duncan Ferguson applauds the fans (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They have a right to support their club in any way, shape or form they want. I am gutted as much as them.

“I’m on the floor, I was kicking every ball out there, trying my very best to motivate the team. Sick for the fans, that’s the main thing.

“I was so desperate for them to get a win, even a result. I feel for them, because at the end of the day I am one of them. I’ve been here a long time and I know most of them.

“It’s a bad moment for me but I’m proud of the players, I thought they stuck at it, they kept going, they gave me everything and I couldn’t criticise them for that at all.”

Victory was Villa’s first in four Premier League matches but, unlike their hosts, they are looking up under head coach Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard, right
Steven Gerrard, right, was all smiles (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We had to perform in a different way (and I’m) really proud of the players,” said the former Liverpool captain.

“We were challenged by Everton, who went direct. It was about rolling your sleeves up and standing up and being counted.

“To get a clean sheet I am really pleased. I think we can play better on the ball but we were lulled into a different style of game and we had to react and did that really well.

“With the change of management we knew what was coming our way and we had to win a game in a different style.

“We were in a good place from half-time but we predicted Duncan would put more petrol on the fire.

“They went more direct and challenged us more but to stand up to what Everton did we deserved to come away as winners.”

