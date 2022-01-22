Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dave Ryding wins first ever World Cup gold for Great Britain

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:43 pm
Dave Ryding has made history by claiming Great Britain’s first alpine World Cup win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dave Ryding has become the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel.

The 35-year-old surged from sixth place after the first run to finish first, 0.38 seconds in front of Norway’s Lucas Braathen with another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, in third.

Ryding said: “I’m 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I don’t know if dreams are made better.”

Ryding’s victory, one day after he was confirmed in the team for his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month, also makes him the oldest winner of a men’s World Cup slalom race.

Ryding had previous success at Kitzbuhel, having become the first British alpine skier to reach a World Cup podium in 36 years when he took silver in the World Cup in 2017.

And at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Ryding, who started skiing on a 50-metre dry slope above Pendle in Lancashire, finished ninth to secure Britain’s best alpine result at a Games in 30 years.

Ryding won a World Cup bronze medal in Adelboden in January, and had made a promising start to his Olympic season when he finished fifth in Val d’Isere in December.

He recently confirmed the Beijing Games will be his last, and told the PA news agency: “I’ll be honest, I don’t really think about legacy.

“I’m proud of my story because it’s certainly never been done the way I’ve done it before.

“But I think you’re judged on the way the next generation perceives you. I remember watching Alain Baxter and thinking he was God. If kids think the same of me and can dream of doing a similar thing, all the better.”

