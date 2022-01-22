Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Alexander Jr, only child of award-winning actor Regina King, dies aged 26

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:39 pm
Regina King (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Regina King (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ian Alexander Jr, the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died aged 26.

A statement from a King spokesman said: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

No further details were released.

Regina King
Regina King with her best supporting actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk (PA)

Ian Alexander Jr was the son of the One Night In Miami director and her former husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. They divorced in 2007.

The younger Alexander was a DJ who often accompanied King to red carpet events.

He told E! News at the 2019 Golden Globes: “She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have.

“It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

They had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic.

“We were taking Kabbalah classes,” King said in 2017.

“He said, let’s choose three designs each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed – and we both chose unconditional love.”

For his mother’s 50th birthday last year, Alexander posted a tribute on Instagram that read in part: “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i (sic) will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”

On Instagram a week ago, King shared a clip of her son’s latest track, Green Eyes, urging her followers to check it out.

In an interview with People, she once called her son “an amazing young man” and spoke of the love between mother and child.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” said the Oscar, Golden Globe and four-time Emmy winner.

“When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling (thing) ever.”

Word spread quickly on social media.

“Deepest condolences and prayers for strength to @ReginaKing. Sending back to her all the warmth and light and support she has extended to me and to so many others,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund, posted on Twitter.

King, a star in If Beale Street Could Talk and numerous other films, is the recipient of two NAACP Image Awards.

Bernice King, chief executive of the Martin Luther King Jr Centre for Nonviolent Change, posted on Twitter: “Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now.”

