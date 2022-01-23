Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers join opposition parties to protest about Spain’s rural policies

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 2:35 pm
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, defending Spanish rural areas (Paul White/AP)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, defending Spanish rural areas (Paul White/AP)

Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on Madrid to protest about environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-centre government.

The protest was organised by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing more than 500 rural groups from all corners of Spain. Members of centre-to-far-right opposition parties attended.

The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning before a snap election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking centre stage.

Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021, said that the aim of the protest was to bring attention to the situation of the rural world amid “ideological” attacks from the government.

Demands from participants ranged from regulation of prices for agricultural products to protection of breeders of cattle for bullfights and more subsidies for rural industries, among many others.

Tractors and bull carts headed the march along a Madrid thoroughfare. Among the many banners held by protesters, one read: “Farmers speak. Who’s listening?”

In a statement, Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry said that the country’s budget for 2022 includes 4.2 billion euros (£3.52 billion) to fight the depopulation of rural areas. Spain’s rural world “doesn’t need populist slogans but political involvement and resource to solve historical problems”, it said.

A spat over industrial livestock farming has dominated headlines for the past month since Consumer Minister Alberto Garzon, a member of the far-left junior partner of the Socialist-led administration, criticised big cattle exploitations for damaging the environment and producing poor quality food for export.

His remarks caused a political storm, created divisions within the coalition and led to calls by the right-wing opposition parties for Garzon to resign.

