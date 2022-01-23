Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive with victory over Tottenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike helped Chelsea keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Thomas Tuchel side’s third victory over bitter rivals Spurs this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed just before half-time for a push on Silva with the match still goalless.

Hakim Ziyech opens the scoring with a superb strike at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are third, 10 points behind Manchester City who drew at Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after their 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.

But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.

𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022

In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps Liverpool in the championship hunt.

Burnley held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium on their return to Premier League action.

The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.

Recent wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a

hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.

The points are shared at Emirates Stadium 🔴 0-0 ⚫️ (FT)#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/PWbot1DktS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022

The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to falter.

Danny Welbeck grabbed a deserved point for Brighton as another Seagulls late show earned a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

The substitute levelled with just eight minutes left as the visitors again rescued a game which looked to be slipping away.

Graham Potter’s side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points.

Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead immediately after half-time but they failed to hang on and narrowly avoided another late collapse.