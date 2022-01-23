Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Iwobi sent off as Nigeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 9:41 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 9:55 pm
Alex Iwobi was sent off for Nigeria as they lost to Tunisia (Tim Goode/PA)
Everton’s Alex Iwobi was sent off just seven minutes after coming on as Nigeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

Iwobi was dismissed after his yellow card for a challenge on Youssef Msakni was upgraded to red after a VAR check in the 64th minute.

The three-time AFCON winners were already trailing to Msakni’s strike from distance two minutes after the restart, with the ball squirming through Maduka Okoye’s grasp.

There was no way back for them with Tunisia advancing to a quarter-final date with Burkina Faso.

Nigeria’s exit means a number of British clubs will be able to welcome back some key players to domestic action.

Kemar Roofe and Joe Aribo can return to Rangers in time for the Old Firm derby with Celtic while Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will head back to aid Leicester’s push for European football.

Burkina Faso booked their last-eight spot with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over 10-man Gabon after it had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

