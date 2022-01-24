Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles Rams

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:09 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 8:17 am
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a 30-yard field goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFL divisional round (John Raoux/AP)

Matt Gay kicked the winning field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams hold off a trademark Tom Brady comeback and reach the NFC Championship game with a 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady had inspired the defending Super Bowl champions to recover from 27-3 down to tie the scores with 42 seconds remaining at Raymond James Stadium.

However, with overtime looming Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on two receptions for 20 and 44 yards respectively before racing to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball.

That stopped the clock with four seconds left and Gay held his nerve to make the 30-yard field goal and set up a home tie with the San Francisco 49ers.

Such an exciting finale had looked highly unlikely as the Rams eased into a commanding lead, Stafford finding tight end Kendall Blanton for an early touchdown and then connecting with Kupp for a 70-yard score.

Stafford then scored himself with a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line before Kupp’s fumble gave the Bucs a lifeline and Leonard Fournette barged over for a much-needed touchdown.

The Rams were in danger of imploding and handed the ball back to their opponents when it was snapped before Stafford was ready, Brady soon punishing the error with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

Fournette’s second rushing touchdown then levelled the scores before Stafford’s late heroics made it three wins out of three for the away team this weekend.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs eclipsed the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime to punch their ticket to a fourth straight AFC Championship game.

In a frantic finish, both sides combined for three touchdowns and a last-second field goal in the final two minutes before Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first series of the extra period to seal the Chiefs’ victory.

Mahomes finished with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

