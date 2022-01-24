Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pakistan launches polio vaccination drive amid coronavirus surge

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 9:07 am
A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistani authorities launched this year’s first nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge.

About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age five, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the coordinator for polio programme.

The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Authorities hope the latest campaign will help making Pakistan a polio-free nation.

Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case from the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic and the disease can cause partial paralysis in children.

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistan for 25 years has been carrying out regular inoculation campaigns in which health workers go door-to-door to give the polio drops to children.

Most of the workers are women, as they can get better access to mothers and children.

Pakistani authorities have stepped up security for polio teams.

In recent years, Pakistani militants have targeted polio teams and police escorting them, claiming falsely that the anti-polio drive is part of a Western conspiracy to sterilise children or collect intelligence.

These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ruse by the CIA in the hunt for al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden was killed by US commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.

Monday’s latest anti-polio push comes amid a steady increase in cases of coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan registered more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases, one of the highest number of daily infections since June 2020.

