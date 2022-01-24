Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 11:51 am
Special representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, centre, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)
Special representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, centre, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)

The Taliban and Western diplomats have begun their first official talks in Europe since the group took over control of Afghanistan in August.

The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand that nearly 10 billion dollars (£7.4 billion) frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation.

“We are requesting them to unfreeze Afghan assets and not punish ordinary Afghans because of the political discourse,” said Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam on Sunday night.

International special representatives and representatives from the Taliban take part in a meeting in Oslo, Norway
International special representatives and representatives from the Taliban take part in a meeting in Oslo, Norway (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)

“Because of the starvation, because of the deadly winter, I think it’s time for the international community to support Afghans, not punish them because of their political disputes.”

Ahead of the talks, Western diplomats met with Afghan women’s rights activists and human rights defenders to hear from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their demands and assessment of the current situation on the ground.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the EU, the US, Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway.

Standing silent as attendees gathered, women’s rights activist Heda Khamoush, who lives in Kabul, held up the photos of Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel, two women arrested by the Taliban last week following an anti-Taliban protest against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women.

They have not been seen since.

Rejecting the accusation the Taliban had abducted them, Azam said he was “not aware of that” and suggested activists may be using this event to seek asylum.

Speaking after the meeting, women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj angrily rejected this and warned that “if they continue this way – to tell us something and do something else – that’s when the trust is going to break, completely”.

The three-day talks opened on Sunday with direct meetings between the Taliban and civil society representatives.

A delegate from the Afghan civil society Heda Khamoush holds up photos of two women who have vanished, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway
A delegate from the Afghan civil society, Heda Khamoush, holds up photos of two women who have vanished (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)

A joint statement tweeted overnight by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, said “participants of the meeting recognised that understanding and joint co-operation are the only solutions to all the problems of Afghanistan”, and emphasised that “all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country”.

Ms Seraj acknowledged the progress made.

“Yes, they were listening. I should say that,” she said on Monday morning.

“We gave them a paper. We asked them what we wanted. They took it. They were very, very cordial about it.”

The talks come at a crucial time for Afghanistan as freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the US-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Aid groups and international agencies estimate about 23 million people, more than half the country, face severe hunger and nearly nine million are on the brink of starvation.

People have resorted to selling possessions to buy food, burning furniture for warmth and even selling their children.

The United Nations has managed to provide some liquidity and allowed the Taliban administration to pay for imports, including electricity.

Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam, Taliban vice director for economic co-operation ministry foreign affairs, right, talks to a delegate at a hotel in Oslo, Norway
Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam, right, talks to a delegate at a hotel in Oslo (Torstein Boe/NTB scanpix via AP)

Faced with the Taliban’s request for funds, Western powers are likely to put the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan high on their agenda, along with the West’s recurring demand for the Taliban administration to share power with Afghanistan’s minority ethnic and religious groups.

Since sweeping to power in mid-August, the Taliban have imposed widespread restrictions, many of them directed at women.

Women have been banned from many jobs outside the health and education fields, their access to education has been restricted beyond sixth grade and they have been ordered to wear the hijab.

The Taliban have, however, stopped short of imposing the burka, which was compulsory when they previously ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The Taliban have increasingly targeted Afghanistan’s beleaguered rights groups, as well as journalists, detaining and sometimes beating television crews covering demonstrations.

A US delegation, led by special representative for Afghanistan Tom West, plans to discuss “the formation of a representative political system; responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises; security and counterterrorism concerns; and human rights, especially education for girls and women”, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

Norway, home to the Nobel Peace Prize, is no stranger to diplomacy.

It has been involved in peace efforts in a number of countries, including Mozambique, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Sri Lanka and South Sudan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal