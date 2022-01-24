Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus seeks source of Abba magic with radio show

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 4:05 pm
Bjorn Ulvaeus (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Bjorn Ulvaeus (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show aimed at working out why songs such as Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the Bjorn From Abba And Friends’ Radio Show on Apple Music Hits starting on Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus’s friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why Abba’s music has remained in the public consciousness.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about Abba about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time – almost 40 years – because I don’t understand it myself,” 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major Abba renaissance.

Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album Voyager.

And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas’s special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus’s other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of Mamma Mia! and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3pm Eastern in the US this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service.

Others include Sir Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]