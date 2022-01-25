Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Collin Morikawa has a lot to work on ahead of Dubai Desert Classic

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:13 am
Collin Morikawa logged a lengthy range session following his disappointing performance in Abu Dhabi (Jane Barlow/PA)
Open champion Collin Morikawa has hit the reset button on his game as he bids to get back to winning ways in Dubai.

Morikawa could have become world number one for the first time with victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, but only made the cut on the mark of three over par and eventually finished in a tie for 62nd.

The two-time major winner has since made the short journey to Emirates Golf Club and spent a long time on the practice range on Monday ahead of the £5.9million Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

“I have a lot to work on,” the American Ryder Cup star conceded. “Spent all Monday afternoon working.

“It was probably the hardest, longest I’ve worked in a while pre-tournament on a Monday but it’s good. Sometimes you need to have that kind of reset button and really figure out and dive deep.

“I had my agent and my caddie and we were just literally sitting on the range for hours trying to figure out what to do.

“We know what’s not working. It’s just trying to get back to my old swing and trying to get back to what I know I can do. I still have a couple of things I’ve got to work out and feel, but I’m in a much better position right now versus where I was last week.”

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa is looking to get back to his best (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The windy conditions in Abu Dhabi no doubt contributed to Morikawa’s problems, with Rory McIlroy revealing after the final round that he felt he had not hit a full iron shot for several days.

“It doesn’t help,” Morikawa added. “I heard Phil (Mickelson) talk about starting the year in Hawaii, you always prepare for really windy (conditions) and you’re going to be off-balance and I know the past couple of years when I played out there, you almost have to come back home and reset.

“This year wasn’t windy in Hawaii, so I felt fine. Come out here, blowing in Abu Dhabi last week, and sometimes you just have to find the centre (of the clubface) again.

“It happens. Thankfully I was still able to learn a lot from it and show up this week with a fresh mind and ready to go.”

