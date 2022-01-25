Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

FIFA sends condolences after six reported dead in Africa Cup of Nations crush

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 12:33 pm
Cameroon fans at the Africa Cup of Nations (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Cameroon fans at the Africa Cup of Nations (Themba Hadebe/AP)

FIFA has offered condolences after at least six people were reported to have died following a stampede before the Africa Cup of Nations game between tournament hosts Cameroon and Comoros on Monday.

The incident, which is also said to have left 40 injured, occurred before the last-16 tie in Yaounde.

Reports say fans were involved in a crush as they attempted to make their way into the Paul Biya Stadium, a 60,000-capacity arena named after Cameroon’s president.

A statement from the Confederation of African Football read: “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired.

“We are in constant communication with the Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde.”

While no official confirmation of any fatalities was forthcoming on Tuesday morning, world governing body FIFA issued a statement in relation to the incident.

“FIFA sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the tragic incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations fixture between Cameroon and Comoros,” it read.

“The thoughts and prayers of the global football community are with the victims, the ones who have been injured in this incident, and all the staff of both CAF and the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) at this difficult moment.”

Cameroon African Cup Soccer
Cameroon fans at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The stadium, which hosted the tournament’s opening ceremony, was built in preparation for the delayed competition, which kicked off earlier this month.

Stadiums have been operating at 80 per cent capacity during the Africa Cup of Nations due to restrictions placed on organisers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameroon won the game 2-1 to set up a quarter-final date with Gambia, with Comoros forced to play 5ft 8in left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal due to Covid and injury absences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]