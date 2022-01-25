Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Russia adds Alexei Navalny and allies to register of terrorists and extremists

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 3:17 pm
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny appears in the Petushinsky court via video link at a hearing on his lawsuit against his prison colony classifying him as posing a potential extremist or terrorist threat. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny appears in the Petushinsky court via video link at a hearing on his lawsuit against his prison colony classifying him as posing a potential extremist or terrorist threat. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the register of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists.

Mr Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, and eight of his allies — including Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov — were on Tuesday added to the register by Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service.

The law requires that the bank accounts of those on the list be frozen.

The move comes just a over a year after Mr Navalny’s arrest, which triggered a wave of the biggest protests across the country in years.

Journalists take pictures as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks by video link from prison
Journalists take pictures as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks by video link from prison (Denis Kaminev/AP)

The politician was detained on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied any involvement.

He was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 fraud conviction.

In the following months, Mr Navalny’s brother Oleg and many of his allies also faced criminal charges, and the authorities outlawed his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a sprawling network of regional offices as extremist, paralysing their operation.

The Russian authorities have also ratcheted up pressure on independent media and human rights groups in recent months. Dozens have been labelled as foreign agents — a designation that implies additional government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations that discredit the recipient.

Some were declared “undesirable” — a label that outlaws organisations in Russia — or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband to prevent further prosecution.

Officials on Tuesday also petitioned the courts to have Oleg Navalny serve his one-year suspended sentence in prison.

Last year he and his brother’s top allies were convicted of violating coronavirus regulations over the protests in support of the politician, and he was handed a one-year suspended sentence.

Previously Oleg Navalny was convicted of fraud alongside his brother in 2014, but while Alexei received a suspended sentence, Oleg was ordered to serve three and a half years in prison.

He was released in June 2018.

Ms Sobol, who had left the country after two trials on criminal charges last year, told the Associated Press on Tuesday she believed the decision to add Mr Navalny, herself and other allies to the register was made in the Kremlin.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that the decision regarding myself, Navalny and my closest associates and colleagues was made in the Kremlin with personal contribution by Vladimir Putin. I think he has all matters involving our team under a special control, and it’s not a decision made by lower-ranked officials,” she said.

The crackdown on Alexei Navalny and other dissenting voices in Russia has elicited outrage in the West.

On Tuesday, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano reiterated that “this is not acceptable, that we see this as a continued repression against the critical voices in Russian society”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]