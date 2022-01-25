Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord El Chapo

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 6:31 pm
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in court (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
The conviction of the notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been upheld by a US appeals court that praised the trial judge for his handling of a case that drew international attention.

The decision by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that Judge Brian Cogan made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at Guzman’s 2019 trial.

Judge Cogan “conducted the three-month trial with diligence and fairness, after issuing a series of meticulously crafted pretrial rulings”, the ruling by the panel concluded.

Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

On appeal, his lawyers had argued that the guilty verdict was tainted because some jurors reportedly sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial, and that Judge Cogan erred by not ordering a hearing on the reports.

“The decision seems like it was decided and written before the argument even occurred,” one of Guzman’s lawyers, Jeffrey Lichtman, said in a statement.

“How can there be justice here when the jury was exposed to scurrilous claims against Mr Guzman which were not part of the government’s case?”

The appeals court found that Judge Cogan was to correct in finding “that the jury was not prejudiced by any extraneous information to which they might have been exposed”.

It added: “Any possible prejudice was harmless in view of the overwhelming evidence of Guzman’s guilt.

Before the trial in federal court in Brooklyn, Guzman had attained near-mythical status by escaping from prison twice in Mexico, the second time through a tunnel dug into the shower of his cell.

He was recaptured and sent in 2017 to the United States and put in solitary confinement.

At trial, the defence argued he was the fall guy for other kingpins who were better at paying off top Mexican politicians and law enforcement officials to protect them.

