News World

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:11 pm
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.

A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”

Martial, who joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015, had been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial – who has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 goals – denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France international returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Brentford last week and then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, where he had a hand in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

Speaking after the West Ham game, Rangnick said: “I know that he is a top player – one of the best strikers in the Premier League – but we have other players in his position.

“It is his wish to leave but, like I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement.

“The way that he trained and played when he came on (against West Ham), he showed his professionalism that I expect from everybody.”

Martial will officially be presented by Sevilla in a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

