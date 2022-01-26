Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second policeman dies as a result of shooting in New York’s Harlem neighbourhood

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 7:17 am
Mounted New York City Police Department officers gather for a candlelight vigil outside NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora's apartment building (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Mounted New York City Police Department officers gather for a candlelight vigil outside NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s apartment building (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city’s police commissioner said, adding to what she called “incalculable” grief within the department.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Mr Rivera died on Friday.

Mr Mora had been in critical condition since the shooting.

He was moved on Sunday from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Centre, where he died.

“It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora,” police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a tweet.

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy.”

In a message to officers announcing Mr Mora’s death, Ms Sewell said: “The grief in this Department is incalculable.

“We will stand, salute and shed tears, yet manage to smile as we remember him during the extremely difficult days ahead.”

The two officers were fatally wounded on Friday after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son.

Lashawn J. McNeil threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall, authorities said.

A person takes picture of a makeshift memorial outside the apartment building of New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
A person takes picture of a makeshift memorial outside the apartment building of New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mr Mora and Mr Rivera, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

The gunman, 47, died on Monday, authorities said.

McNeil’s mother told the New York Post she was trying to convince her son to get help for mental health issues and that she would not have called 911 had she known he was going to use violence against the officers.

Mr Mora and Mr Rivera “were dedicated, courageous and compassionate officers, loved by many. The pain their families feel is immeasurable. We pray for them; we will be strong for them”, Ms Sewell said in the message.

