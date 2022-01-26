Stefanos Tsitsipas into Australian Open semis after easing past Jannik Sinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced his best form of the Australian Open to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas came into the event with uncertainty over his form and fitness following elbow surgery and has come through some tight matches, especially his fourth-round victory over Taylor Fritz.

Young Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, was expected to provide Tsitsipas with his biggest challenge of the fortnight but the Greek was in total control from the start and eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

Tsitsipas broke serve in Sinner’s first service game and needed only two hours and six minutes to wrap up the win.

It is the third time in three years that the 23-year-old has made the last four and he will look to emulate his run at the French Open last summer, when he reached his first final before losing to Novak Djokovic.