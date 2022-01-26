Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Record weekly Covid cases last week but deaths stable, says WHO

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 11:19 am
Commuters wearing masks walk past a cloth dyeing factory in Kolkata in India (Bikas Das/AP)
Commuters wearing masks walk past a cloth dyeing factory in Kolkata in India (Bikas Das/AP)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said there were 21 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week, the highest weekly number of Covid-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began.

But the number of deaths was largely unchanged, at more than 50,000, it added.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, issued late on Tuesday, the UN health agency said the number of new coronavirus infections rose by 5% and that the rate of increase appeared to be slowing. Half of regions reported an increase in Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the previous highest number of cases – 9.5 million – was recorded amid a 71% spike from the week before, as the hugely contagious Omicron variant swept the world.

WHO said the biggest increase in cases was seen in the Middle East, with a 39% rise, followed by a 36% jump in Southeast Asia. Deaths increased in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, but fell in other regions.

WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned on Monday against talk that the pandemic might be entering its “endgame”, warning that conditions remained ripe for new variants to emerge, with vast swathes of unvaccinated people in some countries amid rapid virus transmission.

Dr Tedros said it might be possible for the world to exit the acute phase of the pandemic, if goals like immunising at least 70% of each country’s population were met later this year.

In Britain, researchers at Imperial College London recorded the highest-ever prevalence rate of Covid-19 in England earlier this month, estimating that about one in every 23 people tested had the virus.

The scientists said there were indications the massive spike caused by Omicron had started to level off but that infection rates remained high.

Scientists have said that Omicron is far less likely to cause serious disease and hospitalisation but spreads much faster than previous Covid-19 variants, including Delta.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal