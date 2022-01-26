Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 4:09 pm
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from two Premier League clubs (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.

The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.

Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the summer arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

However, he played an integral part in the club’s late run to third place last season when injuries left Liverpool without their three senior central defenders.

The club will not sell Phillips on the cheap but, with the players in front of him and the interest being expressed, the PA news agency understands it is increasingly likely he will move before Monday’s deadline.

Fellow centre-back Rhys Williams, who last week was recalled from a loan spell at Swansea due to a lack of game time, is wanted on loan by Sheffield United but fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading are also believed to be interested.

Liverpool are looking for certain assurances over playing time after the 20-year-old’s Swans experience, however, his immediate future is linked to Phillips.

Williams was initially recalled on the assumption the more senior centre-back would be leaving, so if that does happen the club will assess whether the youngster will be allowed to go back out on loan.

Liverpool defender Neco Williams
Wales international Neco Williams has interest from a number of clubs (Peter Byrne/PA)

One Premier League club and two Championship sides are also interested in Wales international Neco Williams.

Liverpool are hopeful they can secure a loan with an obligation to buy deal for the right-back, who has made eight appearances this season, two of which were Champions League starts against Porto and AC Milan.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson, another youngster recalled early from a spell at Blackburn, will not be going out on loan again in January.

