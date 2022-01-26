Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Mohamed Salah scores winning spot-kick as Egypt edge past Ivory Coast

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 7:19 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 10:07 pm
Captain Mohamed Salah fired Egypt to last 16 victory over Ivory Coast from the penalty spot (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Captain Mohamed Salah fired Egypt to last 16 victory over Ivory Coast from the penalty spot (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.

The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs’ fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly’s casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.

Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah’s dipping attempt.

However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed El Shenawy into a 39th-minute stop with an acrobatic volley before the keeper repelled Sebastien Haller’s strike from distance in stoppage time.

Early in the second half, Egypt’s Amr El Soleya fired wastefully over from Salah’s square ball and Mohamed Elneny saw his deflected cross scrambled away by Badra Sangare.

Egypt keeper El Shenawy had to tip over Haller’s 70th-minute header after Bailly had turned the ball back across goal and, after Trezeguet had come off the bench to fire wide from a tight angle at the other end, saved with his legs from substitute Wilfried Zaha as the 90 minutes ended goalless.

Egypt’s Mohamed Sherif, who had been introduced at the start of extra-time, was left bloodied after heading just over within three minutes of his arrival, and Badra Sangare parried Zizo’s raking 98th-minute strike.

Gabaski, who had replaced the injured El Shenawy with two minutes of normal time remaining, had to claw Ibrahim Sangare’s 104th-minute shot out of his top corner, but the sides remained locked together and penalties were required.

Keeper Jesus Owono was Equatorial Guinea’s hero as his decisive shoot-out save made Mali pay for missed chances.

The Eagles enjoyed the better of normal time in Limbe, but the game finished 0-0 after extra time and Owono’s save from defender Falaye Sacko clinched a 6-5 victory on penalties with Senegal awaiting his side in the quarter-finals.

Defensive midfielder Amadou Haidara might have given Mali a 32nd-minute lead, but scuffed his shot as he fell after controlling the ball deep inside the penalty area.

Their frustration grew when they were awarded a 40th-minute penalty for Josete Miranda’s challenge on Moussa Doumbia, only for referee Bakary Gassama to change his decision after being advised to review the incident by the VAR official.

Mohamed Camara passed up a glorious opportunity to put Mali ahead when he fired wildly over from Yves Bissouma’s 58th-minute cut-back and substitute Moussa Djenepo saw his effort deflected just wide with 19 minutes remaining.

Equatorial Guinea enjoyed their best spell of the game as normal time drew to a close, and they carried that into extra time with Basilio Ndong testing Mounkoro with a long-range strike which bounced just in front of him, but it was they who held their nerve from 12 yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]