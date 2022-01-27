Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 7:17 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 8:13 pm
Takumi Minamino is attracting interest from Monaco and Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Takumi Minamino is attracting interest from Monaco and Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for forward Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international has made 18 appearances this season but only six of those have been starts and four of those came in the Carabao Cup.

However, in spite of the expression of interest from the Ligue 1 club and fellow Premier League side the PA news agency understands Liverpool have turned down both.

While Minamino is well behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the pecking order Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in four competitions – they have a League Cup final against Chelsea in a month’s time – is it believed there is no real desire to offload the 27-year-old.

It would take a considerable offer for them to be persuaded to consider allowing the player, signed from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for £7.25million, to leave.

Atalanta are also understood to be considering striker Divock Origi as a serious option should their Newcastle-linked Colombia international Duvan Zapata move to the Premier League.

There has not yet been a formal approach to Liverpool but it could be a move which appeals to the Belgium forward, in a World Cup year, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances this season despite struggling for pitch time.

Divock Origi
Liverpool’s Divock Origi has attracted interest from Atalanta (Peter Byrne/PA)

Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined National League side Notts County on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Czech recently returned from a nine-month spell with St Patrick’s Athletic, where he lifted the FAI Cup and was named the club’s Player of the Year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]