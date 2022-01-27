Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lizzo shares snippet of new song with fans and her mother

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 11:45 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 2:05 am
Lizzo shares snippet of new song with fans and mother (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo has shared a snippet of her new song in a video in which she showed the music to her mother for the first time.

The Grammy award-winner said her mum had “always made me feel special” in the clip posted to social media.

In it she and her mother lip sync and dance to a few lines of the song while sitting in a car.

“I’ve always wanted to make my momma proud,” she wrote.

“Today was her first time hearing my new music.

“She told me she has always been proud of me (even in my rock star sleeping in my car days).

“She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet… you’re special.

“Keep going, I’m proud of you”.

On Instagram, she added that she had been “nervous” to post the clip.

“But just know: if the ones you love support you — THATS ALL U NEED,” she wrote.

“It’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time.”

The track features the classic powerful vocals of the Good As Hell singer on top of a vibrant beat.

The lyrics read: “In case nobody told you today – you’re special.

“In case nobody made you believe – you’re special. Well, I will always have you to say – You’re special.

“I’m so glad that you’re still with us. Broken but damn you’re still perfect.”

Rapper Cardi B, who recently collaborated with Lizzo for her track Rumours responded to the clip.

“I love this,” the WAP singer wrote.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness commented: “Love this song so much”, while singer SZA also approved.

A preview of the song was also featured in a new advert for computer hardware company Logitech.

