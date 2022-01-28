Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

From Olympic veteran to teenage record-breaker – Five stars to watch in Beijing

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 6:03 am
Snowboarder Shaun White is among the international stars to watch in Beijing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Snowboarder Shaun White is among the international stars to watch in Beijing (Mike Egerton/PA)

From 15-year-old figure skaters to 35-year-old snowboarding superstars, there will be no shortage of big names competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five international athletes to watch:

Kamila Valieva

Estonia European Figure Skating Championships
Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva is set to light up the women’s figure skating event Raul Mee/AP)
At the age of just 15, Valieva has emerged as the new figure skating superstar. Having only made her international debut last year, she has already shattered existing world records in the short program and free skate, and won the European Championships in Tallinn this month by a huge 22 points.

Francesco Friedrich

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Francesco Friedrich has proved almost unbeaten in two- and four-man bobsleigh (David Davies (PA)

Friedrich, the reigning Olympic two- and four-man champion, reigned unbeaten across both disciplines through the entirety of 2021 and despite his run coming to an end at the start of the Olympic year, the German remains the overwhelming favourite to sweep the board once more in the Chinese capital.

Shaun White

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Five
Shaun White is intending to sign off from his Olympic career in style (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 35-year-old American star may not be in shape to successfully defend his snowboard halfpipe title: he has battled Covid, and reached only one podium since his Pyeongchang heroics. But having edged his way back into the US team, the sight of White in Olympic action for the last time will still be one to savour.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup
Mikaela Shiffrin is planning to add to her medal collection (Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP)

Shiffrin warmed up for Beijing by winning a record 47th World Cup slalom title in January. Having under-performed by her own soaring standards in Pyeongchang, the American returns with multiple medal chances, not least in the slalom where she will do battle with the overall World Cup champion in the discipline, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova.

Wu Dajing

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Wu Dajing claimed China’s only gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics (David Davies/PA)

Wu saved the day for his country in Pyeongchang in 2018, popping up on the final day of the short-track competition to claim China’s solitary gold medal of the Games in the men’s 500m. With China qualifying a full quota of short-track athletes, Wu will once again carry the hopes of an expectant host nation on his shoulders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal