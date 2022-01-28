Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Laura Deas: Public thinking we are all like Eddie the Eagle not a bad thing

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 6:03 am
Laura Deas and Eddie the Eagle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Laura Deas and Eddie the Eagle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thirty-four years and 17 British medals have passed since ‘Eddie the Eagle’ crashed and burned in Calgary, but Laura Deas continues to revel in the hapless ski jumper’s Winter Olympic legacy.

The 33-year-old returns to the Games looking to build on the surprise bronze she claimed in Pyeongchang in 2018 and continue an unbroken run of success for British female skeleton athletes that has yielded a medal at every Games since 2002.

It is a record that hardly invites comparisons with Michael Edwards’ record, but Deas insists that his anarchic spirit has endured Team GB’s rise into medal contention on a number of Winter Olympic fronts, and remains something to be celebrated.

Eddie the Eagle
Eddie the Eagle competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics (PA)

Speaking in the same week that slalom skier Dave Ryding made history in Kitzbuhel, Deas told the PA news agency: “I still think with the British public there is still the slight sense that we are all like ‘Eddie the Eagle’.

“On one hand we’re very well funded and professional, but on the other we can’t quite shake this perception of being slightly off-the-wall and a bit nuts, and I quite like that.

“I think it comes with the character of British winter sports and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. The fact that other nations know we can punch above our weight is something I guess we take confidence from.”

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eight
Laura Deas was joined by team-mate Lizzy Yarnold on the podium in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA)

Deas, a former World Cup winner, entered Pyeongchang under the radar and remained so as Lizzy Yarnold took the headlines by easing to her second consecutive skeleton gold.

For Beijing it is her time to assume the role of Britain’s strongest medal hope and it is the kind of status she is happy to accept despite a relatively poor World Cup season by her own standards.

“It has been up and down but as a team we have shown many times that we have been able to peak for the Olympics and to some extent the World Cup races are just a part of that process,” added Deas.

“I would have liked to have been on the podium more, but I had to contend with quite a lot of major changes to my programme after Pyeongchang, and I am in a similar position now to what I was before South Korea.

“I really enjoy the Beijing track, it’s technical and it’s got some definite similarities to Pyeongchang and it really plays to my strengths.

“These four years have gone incredibly fast but I feel confident having come through it before and knowing what’s around the corner. Having a certain amount of experience makes me feel quite relaxed and looking forward to the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal