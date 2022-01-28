Man Utd interest jolts Liverpool into making move for Porto winger Luis Diaz

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at the club.

The PA news agency understands the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Tottenham have also been linked with the player, but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford and Liverpool responded by bringing forward their plans.

However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently preparing to play for Colombia against Peru on Friday evening.

Liverpool are flying a team out to Argentina – where Colombia’s next scheduled match is on Tuesday- to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue due to the limited time available.

Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.