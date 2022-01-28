Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alisson Becker gets double red card reprieve during Brazil World Cup qualifier

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 10:13 am
Alisson Becker was shown two red cards during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador but both were overturned by VAR (Santiago Arcos/AP)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker had two red cards overturned by VAR during Brazil’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Thursday.

An eventful World Cup qualifier in Quito finished level despite each side having a player sent off at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

It could have been more had the video assistant referee not been deployed on more than one occasion, including in stoppage-time to prevent a penalty being awarded to the hosts and Alisson being sent off.

Alisson was originally adjudged to have fouled Ayrton Preciado (Santiago Arcos/AP)

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro gave Brazil the lead after only five minutes and it got even better for the visitors when Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez was given his marching orders for catching Matheus Cunha with a kick to the neck.

The numerical advantage for the Selecao did not last long though with Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal receiving two yellow cards in quick succession to ensure parity was restored in the 20th minute.

Alisson received the first of his two red cards not long after when in the aftermath of a clearance he caught the head of Ecuador’s Enner Valencia.

VAR intervened and told referee Wilmar Roldan to review his decision on the pitchside monitor, with the card eventually downgraded to a yellow.

Referee Wilmar Roldan checks the VAR screen (Rodrigo Buendia/AP)

It was not the end of Alisson’s eventful evening though with Ecuador able to equalise with quarter of an hour remaining when Felix Torres headed home from a corner.

The hosts thought they were able to celebrate a famous win in stoppage-time when they were awarded a penalty.

Alisson was again at the centre of the drama after his attempted punch saw him catch substitute Ayrton Preciado in the head with his follow through, but after referee Roldan pointed to the spot and showed a second yellow card, it was subsequently overruled again and the game finished level.

