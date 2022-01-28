Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norwegian king ill after meeting coronavirus-positive minister

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 10:49 am
King Harald V of Norway (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
King Harald V of Norway (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Norway’s 84-year-old King Harald V will take a few days off with cold-like symptoms, the palace has said, a day after meeting foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The royal household said in a brief statement that “all necessary examinations and tests will be carried out”, and his son and heir, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his father’s duties.

In a statement to Norwegian news agency NTB, Ms Huitfeldt said that “I sincerely hope that I have not infected King Harald, Queen Sonja or Crown Prince Haakon” and wished the monarch a “good recovery”.

Crown Prince Haakon with Crown Princess Mette Marit
Crown Prince Haakon with Crown Princess Mette Marit (Chris Jackson/PA)

Harald has had three vaccine jabs, although he has been ill several times in recent years, including in 2020 when he had an operation for a new heart valve.

His duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17 1991.

The country’s first native-born king since the 14th century, he married a commoner as a prince and won hearts in Norway by leading the mourning in 2011 for the victims of mass killer Anders Breivik.

