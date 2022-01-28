Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cat call: Bidens welcome new pet named Willow to the White House

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 1:53 pm
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family. (Erin Scott/The White House via AP)
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family. (Erin Scott/The White House via AP)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their family of pets.

Two-year-old Willow is a green-eyed, grey and white farm cat from Pennsylvania.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favourite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman.

Mrs Biden had said after her husband was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but her arrival had been delayed. Last month, the White House said the cat would arrive in January.

The first lady named the pet after her home town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Mrs Biden after jumping on stage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Mr LaRosa said.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr Biden,” he said.

The White House has not had a feline resident since India, George W Bush’s cat.

Biden cat
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat (Erin Scott/The White House/AP)

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Mr Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from his brother James and his wife Sara.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander, but Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents.

The White House said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting dog trainers, animal behaviourists and vets, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, Mr LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at the age of 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]