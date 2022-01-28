Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Egan Bernal reveals he was close to being left paraplegic in horror crash

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 5:29 pm
Egan Bernal has given an update from hospital after his horror training crash in Colombia (Pete Goding/PA)
Two-time Grand Tour winner Egan Bernal has revealed how close he was to being left paraplegic in a horror training crash in Colombia earlier this week as he gave thanks for the treatment he has received.

The 2019 Tour de France winner and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion remains in intensive care at the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota after hitting a stationary bus at high speed while riding on his time trial bike on Monday.

A post on Bernal’s Twitter page said: “Having had a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, @ClinicaUsabana, all the specialists for doing the impossible, my family, and all of you for your wishes.

“I’m still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine.”

The post gave the first public comments from Bernal, who suffered fractured vertebrae, broke his right femur, right patella and ribs, and also suffered chest trauma and a punctured lung in the incident.

A statement released by the hospital overnight said Bernal is now due to have further surgery but added that he is making good progress, having had medication used to treat low blood pressure withdrawn.

“Egan Bernal Gomez has continued with the expected recovery and with a favourable trend,” the statement said.

“Egan continues with his rehabilitation plan, he has not shown signs of infection, he is also in good spirits and thanks to his improvement his vasopressor medication was withdrawn.

“In addition to communicating his good state of health, we inform that at this time the patient is in a regeneration or tertiary trauma period.

“Therefore, tomorrow he will have two surgeries, which are secondary procedures that are not life-threatening.

“The first is an osteosynthesis of a fracture to the second metacarpal of the right hand, which will be performed by the hand surgery team. The second is a maxillo-facial to manage dentoalveolar fractures in his mouth.”

Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Brandon Rivera is now also receiving treatment at the same hospital after suffering a fractured and dislocated elbow in a separate training crash on Thursday.

Reacting to Bernal’s crash, his team-mate Tom Pidcock earlier this week raised concerns about the “extreme” positions that riders are using on time trial bikes, and said it made training on open roads very dangerous.

Pidcock, who broke a collarbone when he came off his own time trial bike last summer, said: “It’s terrible news, and it touched a nerve with me after my crash. It shows how vulnerable we are and how it can go wrong so quickly. It’s distressing to see.

“A lot of accidents have happened on time trial bikes. The position (on the bike) is getting more and more extreme and we’re trying to hold a position where we don’t necessarily see where we’re going.

“It’s evident it’s getting more dangerous. We don’t need to stop progression but we need to think about how we can train in a safer way.”

