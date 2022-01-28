Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Juventus complete signing of in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 7:11 pm
Dusan Vlahovic, pictured, arrives for his medical at Juventus (Fabio Ferrari/AP)
Dusan Vlahovic, pictured, arrives for his medical at Juventus (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Dusan Vlahovic has completed his £63million move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

The Serbia striker has signed a contract until 2026 to join the Turin giants, completing his switch on his 22nd birthday.

Vlahovic has hit 17 goals in 21 Serie A appearances this term and had been a reported target for both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Juventus branded Vlahovic “a force of nature” in a lengthy statement hailing the high-profile signing.

Fiorentina had precious little option but to sell Vlahovic in order to realise a big fee for their most prized asset, given he had 18 months to run on his existing contract with the club.

“Vlahovic has coldness in front of goal, technique, quality and power,” read the Juventus statement.

Vlahovic has been a reported target for a host of clubs across Europe
Vlahovic has been a reported target for a host of clubs across Europe (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

“From 2020/2021, Vlahovic is the footballer who has scored the most goals in Serie A, 38, one more than Immobile and at least 10 more than all the other strikers who still play in our league.

“With 44 goals he is also one of only two footballers born since 2000 to have scored at least 40 goals in the top 5 European leagues, alongside Erling Haaland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal