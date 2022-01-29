Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands gather for funeral of influential monk Thich Nhat Hanh in Vietnam

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:43 am
The coffin of Thich Nhat Hanh is carried through the street during his funeral in Hue, Vietnam, on Saturday (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).
The coffin of Thich Nhat Hanh is carried through the street during his funeral in Hue, Vietnam, on Saturday (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).

A funeral has been held for the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95.

Thousands of monks and disciples trailed a procession of pallbearers carrying Nhat Hanh’s coffin from Tu Hieu Pagoda, where he spent his last days, to the cremation site. Others kneeled and clasped their hands in prayer on the roadside and bowed to the ground as the casket went past.

Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, was globally recognised for helping spread the practice of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East.

Monks and followers of Thich Nhat Hanh pray during his funeral (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).
Monks and followers of Thich Nhat Hanh pray during his funeral (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).

Born Nguyen Dinh Lang in 1926 in Hue, central Vietnam, and ordained at the age of 16, Nhat Hanh distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily grasped guidance over a lifetime dedicated to working for peace.

He founded the Plum Village Tradition, a practice of the art of mindful living, and gained a significant number of followers worldwide.

During the seven-day wake, Nhat Hanh was laid in state in Tu Hieu Pagoda’s full moon reception hall, where his disciples came to pay respect in silence and practice meditation as a tribute to his teachings.

Pallbearers lift up the coffin of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).
Pallbearers lift up the coffin of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh (AP Photo/Thanh Vo).

Do Minh Hieu, a follower of Nhat Hanh’s who travelled from Ho Chi Minh City with his family for the funeral, told AP: “I am happy and feel at peace that I could come to Hue to say farewell and meditate with ‘Su Ong’ for the last time.”

“Su Ong” is an affectionate Vietnamese term meaning “Grandpa Monk”.

According to his wishes, Nhat Hanh will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered at Plum Village centres and monasteries around the world.

