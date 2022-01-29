Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Daniil Medvedev fined £9,000 for semi-final outbursts

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:13 am
Daniil Medvedev ranted at umpire Jaume Campistol (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Daniil Medvedev ranted at umpire Jaume Campistol (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Daniil Medvedev was fined 12,000 US dollars (approximately £9,000) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

Medvedev was fined 8,000 dollars (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and 4,000 dollars (approximately £3,000) for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Denis Shapovalov, who accused umpire Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt, during his quarter-final loss to Nadal, was also fined 8,000 dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse
Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The Canadian’s total of 15,000 dollars (approximately £11,000) is the highest in the tournament, with Tsitsipas in second on 13,000 dollars (approximately £9,700) for three separate coaching offences.

Nick Kyrgios, who competes in the men’s doubles final on Saturday, has amassed 10,000 dollars in fines (approximately £7,500) for swearing and racket abuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal