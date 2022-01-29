Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashleigh Barty brings the good times back for Australian tennis

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 11:27 am
Ashleigh Barty, right, receives the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from Evonne Goolagong Cawley (Hamish Blair/AP)
Ashleigh Barty, right, receives the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from Evonne Goolagong Cawley (Hamish Blair/AP)

Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open victory has not only made her the first home singles champion for 44 years, but also the most successful Australian singles player in four decades.

Barty defeated American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 (2) to emulate Chris O’Neil, who won her only grand slam title in Melbourne in 1978.

It was Barty’s third slam title from her third final having also won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last summer.

For a country that dominated tennis for much of the 1950s, 60s and 70s, recent decades have seen a dearth of success.

Before Barty, Sam Stosur at the US Open in 2011 was the only Australian woman to win a slam singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley claimed the last of her seven trophies at Wimbledon in 1980.

And Barty is the first Australian man or woman since her mentor Goolagong Cawley, who fittingly presented the trophy to her on Saturday, to win more than two slam singles titles.

Both Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter managed two titles, with Hewitt winning the US Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 while Rafter won back-to-back titles in New York in 1997 and 1998.

Lleyton Hewitt won his second grand slam title at Wimbledon 20 years ago
Lleyton Hewitt won his second grand slam title at Wimbledon 20 years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Before that, Pat Cash’s memorable Wimbledon victory in 1987 was the only Australian singles triumph for a man since Mark Edmondson’s home title in 1976.

Cawley’s tally of seven looks a realistic target for Barty, who has established herself as a clear world number one and is at home on all surfaces.

Should the 25-year-old win the US Open, she would join Serena Williams as the only active female player to have completed the career Grand Slam.

Barty would also become only the second Australian woman to achieve the feat after Margaret Court, who holds the overall record with 24 singles titles.

