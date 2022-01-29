Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane to be available for Senegal v Equatorial Guinea – reports

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 3:23 pm
Sadio Mane, centre, looks set to feature for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Sadio Mane is set to be available for Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea, according to reports.

The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with the Cape Verde goalkeeper during Tuesday’s last-16 win and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.

But after scoring the opening goal, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.

Reports in Africa say that the Senegal team doctor is confident there was no concussion and that he should be fit to play on Sunday.

The Senegal Football Federation put pictures on social media of the Liverpool man on an exercise bike on Thursday with the caption “Sadio is in good shape”.

Brain injury charity Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs accused Senegal of putting the result ahead of Mane’s safety, but he looks set to be involved.

Mane is a key part of Senegal’s ambition of winning a first Africa Cup of Nations and his inclusion will make his side heavy favourites against Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea, who finished fourth in the 2015 edition of the tournament, made it to the last eight with a penalty shoot-out win over Mali in the last 16.

Mane’s Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah will spearhead Egypt in Sunday’s other quarter-final as they take on Morocco.

Salah, who was part of the Pharaohs side that failed on home soil in 2017, said winning the tournament would mean more than the Premier League or Champions League titles he has lifted with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“It’s my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart,” he said in a press conference.

“We were close before to win this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it but it’s OK.

“Now we are here in the new one, we have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it, and I’m sure the players have the same feeling.”

Morocco have not got past the last eight of the tournament since they finished runners-up in 2004.

