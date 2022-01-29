Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands displaced in eastern DR Congo as rebels clash with army

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 3:29 pm
People fleeing the fighting between M23 forces and the Congolese army find refuge in a church in Kibumba, north of Goma (AP)
Thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been displaced after they fled ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and rebel fighters this week.

On Tuesday, a fresh attack carried out by the March 23 Movement, or M23, targeted a Congolese army position in the territory of Rutshuru, just north of the city of Goma in eastern Congo.

While authorities confirmed the attack, they did not provide details, although residents told the Associated Press that they saw gunfights and dead bodies.

Congo Unrest
Troops deployed at Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (AP)

Since the beginning of this week, inhabitants from six villages in the country’s east have fled the violence. At least 2,000 people are now living in improvised shelters, in churches, schools or with host families.

On Friday, the AP interviewed several eyewitnesses who fled to Kibumba and found shelter in a local church.

A resident of Nyesisi, one of the six villages caught in the crossfire, said: “The attack began in Nyesisi, Ngungo, Kanombe. When we were in the field on Wednesday, we heard bullets over the hills and we fled.

Congo Unrest
In the past week, inhabitants from six villages in the country’s east have fled the violence (AP)

“We abandoned everything and now we are here in Kibumba. We spend the night in the church while others sleep outside, we have nothing to eat, no food, no water or medicine.”

Another person displaced by the conflict said she lost her three children and husband amid the chaos.

“We saw several dead people,” she said.

“We are sleeping here, in this school, on the ground. There is just cement, no blanket, we suffer a lot.”

A 32-year-old mother of five, said that she saw soldiers opening fire in the nearby hills, and gunfights between the army and M23 fighters.

Congo Unrest
UN forces have now been deployed in the area (AP)

On Friday, UN forces were deployed in the area.

The M23, which also calls itself the Revolutionary Army of Congo, is a former rebel group of Congolese backed by Rwanda and Uganda that was defeated in 2013.

Since November, the movement has been accused of being behind several attacks against the army.

The attacks took place in the vicinity of Virunga National Park, a Unesco world heritage site, renowned for its large gorilla population.

