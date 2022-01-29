Hosts Cameroon book semi-final spot with victory over Gambia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karl Toko Ekambi’s quick-fire double early in the second half saw hosts Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 to move into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toko Ekambi brilliantly headed his team in front after 50 minutes, glancing in from Collins Fai’s right-wing cross.

Seven minutes later the Lyon forward struck again at the back post following Martin Hongla’s low delivery.

Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final taking place on February 6.

Gambia, competing in the tournament for the first time, beat Mauritania and Tunisia in the group phase to reach the knockout stages before eliminating Guinea in the last 16.

But, in front of a passionate home crowd at Japoma Stadium in Douala, they were utterly outclassed, managing only two attempts at goal in the entire match.

Cameroon must have been wondering how they were going in goalless at half-time.

Fai fired into the side-netting from 25 yards before Vincent Aboubakar – the tournament’s leading goal-scorer with six – flicked an audacious back-heel effort over the crossbar from six yards out and glanced a header just wide.

He was then denied from another close-range header as goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye produced an excellent save.

However, Gambia’s stubborn resistance was broken early in the second half as Toko Ekambi rose above defender James Gomez to head Cameroon into the lead with his fourth goal of the tournament.

His fifth came shortly afterwards, when he got on the end of Hongla’s inviting cross.

Cameroon should have had a third goal late on when goalkeeper Andre Onana picked out Clinton N’Jie with a long pin-point pass, but his attempted lob was saved and then Aboubakar sent the follow-up wide.