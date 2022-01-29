Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Hosts Cameroon book semi-final spot with victory over Gambia

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 7:07 pm
Cameroon players celebrate their victory over Gambia (Sunday Alamba/AP).
Cameroon players celebrate their victory over Gambia (Sunday Alamba/AP).

Karl Toko Ekambi’s quick-fire double early in the second half saw hosts Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 to move into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toko Ekambi brilliantly headed his team in front after 50 minutes, glancing in from Collins Fai’s right-wing cross.

Seven minutes later the Lyon forward struck again at the back post following Martin Hongla’s low delivery.

Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final taking place on February 6.

Gambia, competing in the tournament for the first time, beat Mauritania and Tunisia in the group phase to reach the knockout stages before eliminating Guinea in the last 16.

But, in front of a passionate home crowd at Japoma Stadium in Douala, they were utterly outclassed, managing only two attempts at goal in the entire match.

Cameroon must have been wondering how they were going in goalless at half-time.

Fai fired into the side-netting from 25 yards before Vincent Aboubakar – the tournament’s leading goal-scorer with six – flicked an audacious back-heel effort over the crossbar from six yards out and glanced a header just wide.

He was then denied from another close-range header as goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye produced an excellent save.

However, Gambia’s stubborn resistance was broken early in the second half as Toko Ekambi rose above defender James Gomez to head Cameroon into the lead with his fourth goal of the tournament.

His fifth came shortly afterwards, when he got on the end of Hongla’s inviting cross.

Cameroon should have had a third goal late on when goalkeeper Andre Onana picked out Clinton N’Jie with a long pin-point pass, but his attempted lob was saved and then Aboubakar sent the follow-up wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal