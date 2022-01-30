Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Record TV audience tuned in to watch Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open victory

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 6:27 am
Ashleigh Barty holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Mark Baker/AP)
Ashleigh Barty holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Mark Baker/AP)

Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open success was watched by a record TV audience as the country shared in the world number one’s triumph.

Barty defeated Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 (2) to become the first Australian to win a singles title at the tournament since Chris O’Neil back in 1978.

A partisan crowd roared Barty on in Rod Laver Arena but the final also drew huge figures for broadcaster Channel Nine, with Australian media reporting a peak of 4.2million people watched the broadcast and an average of 3.6million.

That made it the most watched women’s singles final in the country since records began in 1999, while the peak audience would have been the highest for any event in 2021 apart from the AFL grand final.

The men’s doubles final that followed, won by Australian stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, also attracted a record audience, peaking at 3.15million.

Tennis Australia responded to the home success by announcing 10,000 hours of free court hire would be made available over the next month.

Barty’s triumph cemented her position as the best player in the world and made her only the second active woman other than Serena Williams – and only the fifth across men and women – to have won grand slam titles on three different surfaces.

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her victory with champagne
Ashleigh Barty celebrates her victory with champagne on Sunday morning (Mark Baker/AP)

The 25-year-old said: “I feel very humble to be in such a select group. To be honest, I don’t really feel like I belong with those champions of our sport. I’m still very much learning and trying to refine my craft and try and learn every single day and get better and better.

“It’s amazing to be able to have this experience and this opportunity on three different surfaces and be really consistent across the board.

“Ultimately that was one of the biggest challenges that (childhood coach) Jim (Joyce) set out for me when I was young was to be a complete player and be really consistent across all surfaces and be able to play on all surfaces.

“So to have a grand slam title on each surface is pretty amazing. I never probably thought it would ever happen to me.”

The versatility in Barty’s game is what marks her out from her rivals but current coach Craig Tyzzer does not expect her to be able to complete the career Grand Slam by winning the US Open as things stand.

He said: “The US Open really needs to change the ball for the girls. It’s a terrible ball for someone like Ash. If they keep that ball the same, no one like Ash will win that tournament.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal