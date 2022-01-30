Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Favourable weather and clean-up keep oil slick away from Thai resort island

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 10:29 am
Workers carry out a clean-up operation on Mae Ramphueng Beach after a pipeline oil spill off the coast of Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Workers carry out a clean-up operation on Mae Ramphueng Beach after a pipeline oil spill off the coast of Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Favourable wind and sea conditions kept an oil slick away from beaches in eastern Thailand on Sunday, according to authorities, but concerns remain that the spillage may yet strike a popular resort island.

Emergency workers in protective gear removed contaminated sand from the Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, south-east of Bangkok, which was shut on Saturday.

Thailand Oil Spill
Workers carry out a clean-up operation on Mae Ramphueng beach after a pipeline oil spill off the coast of Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Between 20 and 50 tons of oil are estimated to have leaked into the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday night from an undersea hose used to load tankers at an offshore mooring point owned by the Star Petroleum Refining Co.

The leak was stopped within hours, the company said.

Most of the oil slick was being pushed toward Koh Samet, a popular tourist island which, along with the rest of the country, is just beginning to recover from the coronavirus slump.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said authorities are taking steps to prevent it hitting the beaches there.

Thailand Oil Spill
Between 20 and 50 tons of oil are estimated to have leaked into the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday night (Nava Sangthong/AP)

Aircraft have been dropping chemicals to disperse the oil and deploying floating booms to trap it so that it can be skimmed from the surface and removed.

“I am very confident that for one we will be able to prevent the majority of the oil spill to ruin our natural resources, especially the corals,” Mr Varawut told the Associated Press after surveying the Rayong beach.

“Of course some of the corals will be damaged but the majority of it we will be able to save and we will be able to minimise the effects on the people.”

The beachside area is largely dependent on tourists. It has been suffering from the pandemic that has kept visitors away, and the spill will make recovery harder.

Thailand Oil Spill
The governor of Rayong province in eastern Thailand declared a state of emergency after the oil slick washed up on a beach (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The local fishing industry has also been affected by the pollution.

Asked how long until he could declare the disaster over, Mr Varawut said “visually it should be over within a week but environmentally it would last years”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]