Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 10:37 am
Kuwait Airways has suspended flights to Iraq for a week, citing security fears after some six rockets struck Baghdad airport last week (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)
Kuwait Airways has suspended flights to Iraq for a week, citing security fears after some six rockets struck Baghdad airport last week (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

Kuwait has suspended flights to Iraq for a week from Sunday, citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport.

Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced that an attacker has been apprehended.

Kuwait Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement on Saturday that flights to Iraq are being temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions”.

Six rockets struck Baghdad airport last week, damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline.

The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the US and its allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions. The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.

Iraqi authorities said in a statement late on Saturday that they had apprehended a person allegedly behind the airport attack.

The individual was arrested at a checkpoint near the northern province of Kirkuk en route to Irbil in the Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region. The statement provided no further details.

Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi urged the international community not to impose restrictions on travel to Iraq, while Iraqi Airways said the attack did not cause any disruptions and flights would continue.

Separately, Iraq’s military said late on Saturday that it had killed nine Islamic State group militants suspected of staging a deadly ambush in the northern province of Diyala. The gunmen stormed an army barracks before dawn while the soldiers slept inside and killed 11.

The militants were killed with three F-16 air strikes, with more operations planned to root out sleeper cells, Iraq’s military said.

Iraq is witnessing an increase in IS-related attacks. Militants have long exploited the security vacuum across a band of disputed territory in northern Iraq.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal